NY Sports Commission Hit With Wage And Harassment Claims

Law360 (March 8, 2021, 7:49 PM EST) -- Motivated by "racial animus," the New York State Athletic Commission fleeced two workers of their full wages and "harassed and intimidated" them even after their termination, according to a complaint filed Monday in New York federal court. Dorothea Perry and Jean Seme, former sporting event inspectors, filed a proposed collective action against the NYSAC and its top brass, claiming the commission cheated them out of overtime pay and often sent their checks months after events. NYSAC and its directors engaged in "an employment policy of inhuman treatment of inspectors, abusing their office to oppress inspectors with the threat of discharge and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS