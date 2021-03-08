Fla. Condo Investors Win $26M In EB-5 Fraud Suit

Law360 (March 8, 2021, 6:39 PM EST) -- A federal judge in Florida awarded $26 million in damages Monday to a group of would-be U.S. permanent residents whose renovation project — and EB-5 immigrant investor visa applications — fell through after the developer allegedly misused their funds. U.S. District Judge Donald M. Middlebrooks followed up on a default judgment he issued last December against Joseph J. Walsh Sr., the founder of South Atlantic Regional Center LLC, an EB-5 investment agency previously registered with U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, finding Walsh and his companies liable for fraudulent misrepresentation and a derivative claim of breach of fiduciary duty. In his last...

