Landowners Defend Jury's Finding Poultry Farms A Nuisance

Law360 (March 8, 2021, 6:02 PM EST) -- A group of Henderson County landowners has defended a trial court's permanent shutdown of poultry farms that raised chickens for Sanderson Farms Inc., telling a Texas appellate court there is plenty of evidence supporting the order. Landowners led by Frank Blanchard told the Twelfth Court of Appeals in Tyler on Friday that jurors and a Henderson County District Court heard three weeks of evidence before the jury concluded the farms were a nuisance. Sanderson, which owned the flocks of chickens on farms owned and operated by local poultry farmers, is challenging Henderson County District Judge R. Scott McKee's permanent injunction barring...

