Food-Ordering Co. Olo Tops 4 IPO Launches Totaling $706M

Law360 (March 8, 2021, 8:11 PM EST) -- Restaurant order and delivery platform Olo Inc., plus two life sciences startups and a low-cost airline launched initial public offering plans Monday that are expected to raise about $706 million combined, bolstering a busy IPO calendar through at least mid-March. New York-based Olo, advised by Cooley LLP, told regulators it plans to offer 18 million shares priced between $16 and $18, raising $306 million at midpoint. The IPO is scheduled to price during the week of March 15, according to research firm Renaissance Capital. Passenger and cargo carrier Sun Country Airline Holdings Inc. joined Olo with its own plans for an...

