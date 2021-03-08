Suit Over 'Race-Norming' In NFL Concussion Deal Gets Nixed

Law360 (March 8, 2021, 10:03 PM EST) -- The Pennsylvania federal judge overseeing the NFL concussion settlement on Monday tossed a discrimination lawsuit that claimed the use of "race norming" to adjust cognitive tests of Black former players seeking concussion settlement awards made it more difficult for those players to qualify for payouts, but ordered the NFL and counsel for the concussion settlement class members to address those concerns. U.S. District Judge Anita Brody granted the NFL's request to toss the proposed class action brought by two former Pittsburgh Steelers, who said the settlement's testing process discriminates against former players who are Black, and she denied their request for...

