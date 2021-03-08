LaGuardia Eatery Operator Can't Nix Union's Arbitration Win

Law360 (March 8, 2021, 8:22 PM EST) -- A company that operates restaurants at LaGuardia Airport cannot dodge an arbitration award forcing it to rehire a server it fired for being rude to customers, a federal judge ruled Monday, saying the arbitrator acted within his authority. U.S. District Judge Alvin Hellerstein rejected OTG Management at LaGuardia International Airport's bid to undo an arbitrator's ruling from September that reduced the company's firing of Unite Here Local 100 member Silvia Gonzalez-Rios to a disciplinary suspension without pay. Judge Hellerstein said the collective bargaining agreement clearly allows for disciplinary suspensions and therefore arbitrator Jay Nadelbach had authority to issue the award....

