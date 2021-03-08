EU Commish Says US Doesn't Have Jurisdiction Over Its Laws

Law360 (March 8, 2021, 11:05 PM EST) -- The European Commission urged a D.C. federal judge to drop a €28.2 million ($31.1 million) award enforcement suit by a British renewable energy investor against Spain, arguing that the European Union should handle this "internal market" dispute. InfraRed Environmental Infrastructure GP Ltd.'s successful arbitration with the International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes was part of a spate of actions against the Kingdom of Spain when it backtracked on renewable energy incentives promised during the late 2000s. The European Commission wrote in an amicus brief Thursday backing Spain's motion to dismiss that its Court of Justice has "exclusive jurisdiction" to European...

