NYC Uber Drivers Ordered To Arbitrate Pay Practices Suit

Law360 (March 8, 2021, 9:36 PM EST) -- New York City Uber drivers must arbitrate their claims the ride-hailing giant illegally deducted ride-hailing taxes and inflated service fees from their fares after a federal judge in Manhattan ruled Monday that they don't qualify as transportation workers engaged in interstate commerce who'd otherwise be exempt from arbitration. U.S. District Judge Andrew L. Carter Jr. granted Uber Technologies Inc.'s motion to compel arbitration in a proposed class action from drivers Levon Aleksanian, Sonam Lama and Harjit Khatra challenging Uber's pay practices, such as its upfront pricing model. Judge Carter concluded that the drivers do not fit the definition of transportation workers...

