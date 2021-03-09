Feds Tell Justices NJ Can't Block Land Take For Pipeline

Law360 (March 9, 2021, 5:21 PM EST) -- The federal government told the U.S. Supreme Court the Third Circuit was wrong to say developers of the $1 billion PennEast pipeline can't seize New Jersey-owned land for its construction, arguing the Natural Gas Act was written in part to stop states from blocking projects. The United States on Monday threw its support behind the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission's authority to grant a private company the right to condemn state-owned land for a natural gas pipeline project deemed in the public interest. The amicus filing, along with others from business interests and unions that favor PennEast Pipeline Co. LLC's power to...

