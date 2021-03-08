Suit Claims Delta Flight Attendant Molested Girl On Flight

Law360 (March 8, 2021, 10:39 PM EST) -- Delta Air Lines has been hit with a lawsuit in Florida federal court that alleges one of its flight attendants sexually harassed and molested an 11-year-old girl during a recent cross-country flight. The suit, which was filed Friday in Fort Lauderdale by the unnamed girl and her mother as her guardian, claims that the incident took place while the girl was traveling unaccompanied on a Dec. 14 flight from Atlanta to Los Angeles, as a leg in what was planned as a round-trip itinerary between Fort Lauderdale and Sydney, Australia. According to the complaint, after accompanying the girl to her seat,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS