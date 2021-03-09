Port Operator Fights To Keep $486M Award Suit Alive

Law360 (March 9, 2021, 4:43 PM EST) -- A developer of an East African port says it followed proper channels to notify Djibouti that it filed a $486 million suit seeking to enforce an arbitral award stemming from a dispute over control of the deep-sea terminal, and Djibouti can't end the litigation. Doraleh Container Terminal SA urged a D.C. federal court Monday not to dismiss the suit based on Djibouti's contention it wasn't properly notified of the litigation. DCT told the court that it served Djibouti by hand delivering a notice of the enforcement action to port officials for the country pursuant to an agreement between the parties. That was proper...

