Farmers Insurance Beats $9.9M Bad Faith Verdict On Appeal

Law360 (March 9, 2021, 8:13 PM EST) -- A California appeals court in a published decision Monday overturned a $9.9 million bad faith verdict against Farmers Insurance Exchange over the insurer's failure to settle a car crash claim, ruling that bad faith claims need to demonstrate a finding that an insurer acted unreasonably. In a unanimous 23-page opinion, a three-judge panel ruled that a lower court got it wrong when it awarded Alexander Pinto a nearly $10 million judgment against the insurer because a jury was never instructed, and therefore never found, that the insurer's conduct was unreasonable, a requirement for bad faith damages. "The special verdict here was...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS