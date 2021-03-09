Calif. County Attempts To Escape Tribe's Casino Tax Suit

Law360 (March 9, 2021, 8:26 PM EST) -- A California county has asked a federal judge to toss the Buena Vista Rancheria of Me-Wuk Indians' lawsuit claiming as unlawful a contract for its recently built casino because of a purportedly unfair tax arrangement, arguing that the court doesn't have jurisdiction over the suit. California's Amador County said Monday that none of the causes for action in the suit arise under the U.S. Constitution or any federal laws or treaties, and all of them are state law claims. In addition, the tribe wrongly seeks a declaration that the parties' intergovernmental services agreement violates the Indian Gaming Regulatory Act, according to...

