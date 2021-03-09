Firms Vie For Class Lead In Chancery Match.com Spinoff Suit

Law360 (March 9, 2021, 11:04 PM EST) -- Andrews & Springer, Friedman Oster and Cohen Milstein clashed with Prickett Jones and Kessler Topaz on Tuesday in Delaware Chancery Court over which group's suit took a better tack in pursuit of direct and derivative damages targeting an allegedly conflicted, multibillion-dollar spinoff of Match.com's parent, Match Group Inc., from IAC/Interactive Group last year. Match Group currently operates numerous popular online dating sites including Tinder, OkCupid, Plenty of Fish and OurTime. During teleconference arguments before Vice Chancellor Morgan T. Zurn, attorneys for stockholders David Newman and the Boilermakers National Annuity Trust argued that their case offered more-solid, as well as alternative, claims against IAC,...

