NYC Lyft Drivers Must Arbitrate Claims App Logged Them Out

Law360 (March 9, 2021, 5:57 PM EST) -- New York City Lyft drivers must arbitrate their claims that the ride-hailing giant logged drivers out of the app if they failed to hit a monthly 180-ride quota, a New York federal judge held Tuesday. Although U.S. District Judge Ronnie Abrams agreed with the argument that the proposed class of drivers — led by named plaintiff MD Islam — should fall under an exemption of Section 1 of the Federal Arbitration Act that excludes workers engaged in interstate commerce, the judge held that state law still supports Lyft's bid to compel arbitration. "The inapplicability of the FAA does not render an arbitration...

