Texas Panel Reduces Truck Driver's Award To Match Verdict

Law360 (March 9, 2021, 5:57 PM EST) -- A Texas appellate court reduced an injured truck driver's $1 million judgment against a transportation company to about $144,000 on Tuesday, finding the trial court wrongly disregarded a jury's verdict splitting the responsibility for the accident that hurt the driver among three companies. Three justices on the Fourteenth Court of Appeals in Houston reversed a trial court's judgment ordering Gator Gone Safety Pilots to pay injured semi-truck driver Garry W. Holt the full $963,540 in damages plus interest awarded to him for injuries he suffered in an October 2015 accident that caused a power line to break and hit Holt's truck...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS