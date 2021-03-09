SBA Axes VA Small Biz Lease After Finding No Veteran Control

Law360 (March 9, 2021, 10:23 PM EST) -- The U.S. Small Business Administration's Office of Hearings and Appeals ruled the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs must cancel an outpatient clinic lease awarded to a veteran-owned small business, finding the company was not actually controlled by a veteran. Zachariah Gore, the service-disabled veteran listed as the majority owner of Purple Heart Heroes LLC, does not actually control the company, making it ineligible for the VA's service-disabled veteran-owned small business, or SDVOSB, set-aside lease, according to a March 4 decision by Administrative Judge Christopher Holleman that was released Tuesday. "He does not have managerial experience of the extent and complexity needed...

