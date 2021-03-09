Boilermaker Asks Jury For $27M As Asbestos Trial Closes

Law360 (March 9, 2021, 10:55 PM EST) -- A mesothelioma-stricken former boilermaker told a Seattle jury Tuesday that insulation maker Pryor Giggey should pay $27 million for the suffering he's enduring, saying in closing arguments that the company's denials "misrepresent reality." Lawyers for former Puget Sound Naval Shipyard boilermaker Cliff Little told the Zoom jury in King County Superior Court that the solely circumstantial evidence in his case was enough to show that Pryor Giggey Co. manufactured asbestos-containing boiler refractory insulation, and that it was used in the boiler overhauls on which he worked. Little's lawyer, Matthew Bergman, said sales receipts from 1972 show Pryor-Giggey bought 1,000 pounds of...

