2nd Circ. Backs Class Decertification In Restaurant Wage Suit

Law360 (March 9, 2021, 8:45 PM EST) -- The Second Circuit sided with a New York federal court decision to decertify a class of restaurant workers suing over wage violations because of their counsel's "shortcomings" and woeful track record, ruling Tuesday that strong representation in class actions is essential to upholding the public interest. In a unanimous published opinion, the appellate panel upheld the decision by the Eastern District of New York to break up the certified class of workers alleging that Joe's Shanghai in Queens, New York, violated state labor law after the class fell victim to their lawyers' failure to seriously fight their claims, according to Tuesday's...

