Apple IPhone Gamer's Antitrust Suit 'A Stretch,' Judge Says

Law360 (March 9, 2021, 11:37 PM EST) -- A California federal judge said Tuesday she plans to toss an Apple iPhone gamer's proposed class action accusing the tech giant of anti-competitive behavior in the iOS subscription-based mobile gaming services market, saying the allegations are "bald" and "a stretch," but she'll still give the gamer a shot at amendment. During a Zoom hearing, U.S. District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers took issue with multiple apparent vagaries in plaintiff John Pistacchio's pleadings and said his proposed market definition is "probably too narrow" under the Ninth Circuit's 2018 decision in Hicks v. PGA Tour Inc. "The other thing I find confusing about your...

