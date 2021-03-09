Pot Trial Witness Tells Jury He Worked For Cryptoqueen's Ex

Law360, New York (March 9, 2021, 5:57 PM EST) -- A witness testifying against two men accused of fooling banks into processing $150 million worth of marijuana payments said Tuesday that he once tried to extort $30 million on behalf of the ex-boyfriend of "CryptoQueen" Ruja Ignatova, the fugitive head of the OneCoin cryptocurrency scam. The surprising testimony came from government cooperator Oliver Hargreaves during the second week of businessmen Hamid Akhavan and Ruben Weigand's trial on bank fraud conspiracy charges before Manhattan U.S. District Judge Jed S. Rakoff. Akhavan, who goes by Ray, and Weigand are accused by the Manhattan U.S. attorney's office of depriving banks of property rights by...

