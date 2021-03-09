Daimler, Mercedes Get OK On $1.5B DOJ Emissions Deal

Law360 (March 9, 2021, 5:04 PM EST) -- A D.C. federal judge on Tuesday approved a $1.5 billion settlement between automakers Daimler AG and Mercedes-Benz USA LLC and the government to resolve claims that they used "defeat devices" to fool emissions tests and put vehicles on the road that didn't meet regulations. The settlement includes a $110 million payment to the California Air Resources Board and a $17.5 million payment to the California attorney general to resolve claims between Daimler and the state, according to the order. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn, file) The settlement also resolves claims between Daimler and the state of California, with a $110 million payment to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS