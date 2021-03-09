Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Daimler, Mercedes Get OK On $1.5B DOJ Emissions Deal

Law360 (March 9, 2021, 5:04 PM EST) -- A D.C. federal judge on Tuesday approved a $1.5 billion settlement between automakers Daimler AG and Mercedes-Benz USA LLC and the government to resolve claims that they used "defeat devices" to fool emissions tests and put vehicles on the road that didn't meet regulations.

The settlement includes a $110 million payment to the California Air Resources Board and a $17.5 million payment to the California attorney general to resolve claims between Daimler and the state, according to the order. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn, file)

The settlement also resolves claims between Daimler and the state of California, with a $110 million payment to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!