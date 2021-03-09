Ill. Court OKs Ex-Alderman's Win In Chicago Zoning Fight

Law360 (March 9, 2021, 10:16 PM EST) -- An Illinois state appellate panel has upheld the city of Chicago's win over a lawsuit challenging the allegedly unconstitutional and spiteful way a former alderman responded after a property owner evicted a music venue from a building in his ward. Property owner Brian Strauss' claims against the city that former Alderman Proco Joe Moreno unconstitutionally downzoned his property in response to the popular music venue Double Door's 2017 eviction were properly dismissed because Strauss' own complaint revealed a rational basis to limit who could inhabit the space in the $9 million building in Moreno's ward, a three-judge panel said Friday....

