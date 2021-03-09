Apple Can't Arbitrate Some IMessage Mix-Up Claims

Law360 (March 9, 2021, 6:00 PM EST) -- A New York federal judge on Tuesday denied a bid by Apple to arbitrate the claims of a proposed class representative who said the company breached his privacy through an undisclosed software flaw that linked strangers' Apple IDs, but held off ruling on the arbitrability of another plaintiff's claims. Tigran Ohanian, Regge Lopez and the proposed class allege that they received messages and calls meant for another person through Apple's iMessage and FaceTime apps after T-Mobile had reassigned and recycled old numbers. While Lopez recently dismissed his claims against T-Mobile, Apple wants to arbitrate the claims based on Lopez's agreement with...

