Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Apple Can't Arbitrate Some IMessage Mix-Up Claims

Law360 (March 9, 2021, 6:00 PM EST) -- A New York federal judge on Tuesday denied a bid by Apple to arbitrate the claims of a proposed class representative who said the company breached his privacy through an undisclosed software flaw that linked strangers' Apple IDs, but held off ruling on the arbitrability of another plaintiff's claims.

Tigran Ohanian, Regge Lopez and the proposed class allege that they received messages and calls meant for another person through Apple's iMessage and FaceTime apps after T-Mobile had reassigned and recycled old numbers. While Lopez recently dismissed his claims against T-Mobile, Apple wants to arbitrate the claims based on Lopez's agreement with...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!