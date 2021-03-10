FCC's Rosenworcel Bullish On Open RAN Advances In 2021

Law360 (March 10, 2021, 5:15 PM EST) -- The Federal Communications Commission will soon ask for suggestions on how to incorporate more vendors into the 5G supply chain and accelerate competition in the network equipment marketplace, acting Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel said this week. With the upcoming launch of an inquiry into how the FCC can spur the development of so-called open radio access networks, Rosenworcel said she hopes to move the agency's months of talk into action. "I decided instead of just having some fora and sessions at the FCC, we should actually develop a record on the issue so we could bring in those who want to cheerlead...

