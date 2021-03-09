Venue Owner Must Face Suit Over Calif. Concertgoer's Injury

Law360 (March 9, 2021, 6:59 PM EST) -- A California appeals court has reversed a trial court's decision giving an early win to San Diego sports arena owner AEG Management in a concertgoer's trip-and-fall suit, finding the lower court viewed too narrowly an expert witness' statement. The three-justice appellate panel on Monday reversed the decision by Superior Court Judge Timothy B. Taylor granting AEG summary judgment after the entertainment venue owner argued that Gregory Maiden's expert focused on the wrong building code to assign fault for Maiden's fall down the stairs in the arena. "We conclude the determination of the nature of the seating in the area of the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS