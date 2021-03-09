Ex-Brooklyn Prosecutor Can't Sue Sexual Assault Accuser

Law360 (March 9, 2021, 10:46 PM EST) -- A New York appellate court on Tuesday tossed a defamation suit alleging a New York Daily News reporter falsely claimed to police that a former Brooklyn prosecutor sexually assaulted her, saying that allowing the case to proceed would embolden sexual assaulters to "weaponize the legal system in order to silence their victims. A four-judge Appellate Division panel for the First Department found that a Manhattan trial judge erred by refusing to toss a 2018 suit accusing the female journalist of falsely reporting to police that the former assistant district attorney, Chrismy Sagaille, twice put his tongue in her mouth while she...

