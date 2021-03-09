FCC Hit With Calls To Rework 3.4 GHz Sharing Plan

Law360 (March 9, 2021, 10:23 PM EST) -- With the clock ticking down until the Federal Communication Commission votes to open up the 3.45 GHz band for commercial use, stakeholders are petitioning the agency to make final tweaks to the rules that would govern the process. T-Mobile, Lockheed Martin and the NCTA are just a few of the companies and organizations that have filed comments with the agency this week asking it to make some changes before the March 17 vote, which would pave the way for 100 MHz of spectrum in the 3.45-3.55 GHz band to be auctioned off for private sector use. To avoid concerns about interference...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS