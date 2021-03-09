Consumer's Suit Against Comcast Over Robocalls Ended

Law360 (March 9, 2021, 8:42 PM EST) -- A consumer's proposed class action accusing Comcast of making unwanted robocalls ended Tuesday with a stipulated dismissal in Washington federal court. The complainant, Douglas Lacy, and Comcast Cable Communications LLC did not disclose the terms of their agreement in a proposed order, which was filed by the parties and signed by U.S. District Judge Ricardo S. Martinez on Tuesday. The case was ended less than two months after court records indicate the parties proposed a stipulated protective order setting out how confidential information would be handled in discovery. In August, U.S. District Judge Ronald B. Leighton refused to continue a stay...

