SEC Settles With Investment Manager In NFL Fraud Suit

Law360 (March 9, 2021, 9:55 PM EST) -- A Florida federal judge enjoined a former investment manager Tuesday from violating a variety of securities laws and teed up monetary penalties following his settlement of U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission claims that he aided a hedge fund in defrauding former NFL players. The final judgment handed down by Tallahassee-based U.S. District Judge Robert L. Hinkle imposes permanent injunctions barring Don Warner Reinhard, who is currently in prison on a child assault charge, from future violations of sections of the Securities Act of 1933, the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Advisers Act. The order also says that Reinhard has...

