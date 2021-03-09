Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

SEC Settles With Investment Manager In NFL Fraud Suit

Law360 (March 9, 2021, 9:55 PM EST) -- A Florida federal judge enjoined a former investment manager Tuesday from violating a variety of securities laws and teed up monetary penalties following his settlement of U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission claims that he aided a hedge fund in defrauding former NFL players.

The final judgment handed down by Tallahassee-based U.S. District Judge Robert L. Hinkle imposes permanent injunctions barring Don Warner Reinhard, who is currently in prison on a child assault charge, from future violations of sections of the Securities Act of 1933, the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Advisers Act.

The order also says that Reinhard has...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!