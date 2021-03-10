Fraud Claim Over Pats Pay Won't Draw Sanctions Penalty Flag

Law360 (March 10, 2021, 2:34 PM EST) -- Allegations that former New England Patriots assistant coach Bret Bielema took a lowball salary from the team to defraud and extract money from a University of Arkansas booster group are neither frivolous nor the basis for sanctions, an Arkansas federal judge said Tuesday. U.S. District Judge P. K. Holmes III denied a request from Bielema and his agent, Neil Cornrich, to sanction The Razorback Foundation, which claims the pair conspired to place Bielema at a lower-paying coaching gig with the Patriots to increase the value of his separation agreement with the foundation. The court rejected Bielema and Cornrich's protests that the...

