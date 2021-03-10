Law Profs Say NCAA Got Precedents Wrong In Antitrust Case

Law360 (March 10, 2021, 5:12 PM EST) -- A group of 65 legal experts urged the U.S. Supreme Court to reject the National Collegiate Athletic Association's stance that restricting pay for student athletes does not warrant antitrust review, saying that position subverts decades of case law. The law professors and economists, from across the gamut of competition and sports law, filed an amicus brief Tuesday in the NCAA's challenge to a Ninth Circuit ruling that held the college sports organization is subject to antitrust scrutiny. It was the first of many filed through Wednesday afternoon that supported the players in their bid to end the NCAA's rules against athlete...

