5th Circ. Affirms Lockheed's Win In Asbestos Exposure Suit

Law360 (March 10, 2021, 6:16 PM EST) -- The Fifth Circuit has affirmed a Louisiana federal court's decision to give Lockheed Martin Corp. an early win in a lawsuit seeking to hold the aerospace company liable for the mesothelioma death of a NASA mechanical engineer. A three-judge panel on Tuesday upheld the district court's summary judgment decision that there was no evidence that Frank Williams, Jr. was exposed to asbestos in time to be covered by the Louisiana Worker's Compensation Act. Williams sued Lockheed Martin alleging his malignant mesothelioma came from exposure to asbestos while he was employed by Lockheed's predecessor, Martin Marietta Corp. He worked at the NASA-owned...

