Hagens Berman Builds War Chest For Daimler Dieselgate Suit

Law360, London (March 10, 2021, 1:42 PM GMT) -- Plaintiffs' firm Hagens Berman said on Wednesday that it has secured funding to fuel a £1 billion ($1.4 billion) consumer group action against Daimler AG for allegedly misleading the market about excessive carbon emissions from its diesel cars. Hagens Berman UK LLP announced that it has arranged "substantial" financing to cover the legal costs of pursuing damages on behalf of car drivers in in England and Wales against the Mercedes Benz automaker. The law firm has also acquired insurance to shield claimants from having to pay Mercedes' legal costs if the group action fails, the law firm said. Hagens Berman is teeing up claims on...

