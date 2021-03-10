Trade Court Nixes Broad Security Tariff Exclusion Challenge

Law360 (March 10, 2021, 5:55 PM EST) -- Three U.S. Court of International Trade judges unanimously nixed a Michigan metal supplier's challenge to the Section 232 national security tariff exclusion process Wednesday, finding it did not discriminate against companies based on their locations. Thyssenkrupp Materials NA Inc. sought a refund with interest on all the tariffs it has paid on steel and aluminum articles that other importers have successfully petitioned to exclude from the 25% levy on steel and 10% levy on aluminum, and to prevent the government from collecting tariffs on those articles in the future. But Judge Jane A. Restani, writing for the panel, rejected the company's...

