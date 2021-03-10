Wilson Sonini-Led Roblox Scores Goal With Direct Listing

Law360 (March 10, 2021, 10:38 PM EST) -- Online gaming platform Roblox Inc., advised by Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati PC, saw shares rise in debut trading on Wednesday, generating momentum for the latest company to go public through a direct listing rather than a traditional initial public offering. Roblox shares closed at $69.50, above a $45 reference price set by the New York Stock Exchange before trading began. The reference price served as a guidepost, informed by the company's recent stock price in private markets, though no shares changed hands at that price. When trading began Wednesday, Roblox shares sold for about $64.50 and gained another 8%....

