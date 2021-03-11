Lone Star Laterals: Haynes and Boone, Yetter Coleman

Law360 (March 11, 2021, 2:33 PM EST) -- Texas law firms have kicked off an active lateral hiring month in March with partner acquisitions in Dallas and Houston, announcing hires that will boost firms' energy, employment, finance, health care and medical malpractice practices. Here, Law360 highlights some of the biggest moves from recent weeks in Houston, Dallas and Fort Worth. Haynes and Boone LLP John O. Sutton Jr. Michael Gaston-Bell Haynes and Boone added both a partner and a counsel to its Dallas and Fort Worth offices this month. The firm announced March 8 that John O. Sutton Jr. has joined the firm as partner in its finance practice...

