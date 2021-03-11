Ill. Defends Foreclosure Filing Fees At State High Court

Law360 (March 11, 2021, 6:01 PM EST) -- The state of Illinois and Cook County's circuit court clerk urged the Illinois Supreme Court on Thursday to declare constitutional a $50 fee for filing residential mortgage foreclosure complaints in circuit courts, saying the programs funded by the fee further the legislature's goal of reducing caseloads in those courts. Cook County Circuit Court Clerk Iris Martinez and the state are asking the Illinois justices to reverse a lower court's finding striking down the fee, which funds two programs created by state lawmakers in the midst of the mortgage foreclosure crisis in 2010: a foreclosure prevention program, which provides counseling for homeowners...

