Bridge Federation Wants Tribunal Switch For Cheating Player

Law360 (March 11, 2021, 10:21 PM EST) -- The United States Bridge Federation has sued professional bridge player Huub Bertens in an Illinois federal court for appealing a seven-year playing ban in the Court of Arbitration for Sport in Switzerland rather than arbitrating with the American Arbitration Association in Chicago. The federation banned Bertens, a Dutch player who now resides in the United States, after concluding an investigation in January that found him guilty of cheating by knowing other players' hands during its Invitational Online Bridge Tournament from May 30 to June 3. Bertens appealed the decision with the CAS and the federation claims he refused to switch to...

