9th Circ. Affirms DOI Win In Nooksack Election Fraud Suit

Law360 (March 11, 2021, 5:45 PM EST) -- The Ninth Circuit upheld a lower court ruling that the U.S. Department of the Interior's decision to recognize a disputed group of Nooksack Indian Tribe leaders during a 2017 election "did not violate an enforceable agency rule or requirement." Former Nooksack Indian Tribe council candidates who lost in a special election accused the DOI of rigging it, such as by changing ballot acceptance rules days before the election happened. The three-judge panel ruled in an unpublished opinion Wednesday that nothing arbitrary or capricious happened during the election and disagreed with the former candidates' assertions that a lobbyist improperly swayed how DOI...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS