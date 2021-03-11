M&A Disclosure Lessons From Columbia Pipeline Challenge

Law360 (March 11, 2021, 5:17 PM EST) -- Earlier this month, in In re: Columbia Pipeline Group Inc. Merger Litigation, the Delaware Chancery Court held that former CEO and board chairman Robert J. Skaggs Jr. and Chief Financial Officer Steven Smith may have breached their fiduciary duties in connection with the company's $13 billion merger in 2016 with TransCanada Corp. Vice Chancellor J. Travis Laster found it reasonably conceivable, at the pleading stage of litigation, that the officers had tilted the sale process to favor TransCanada, and that they were motivated to do so based on their plans to retire and their desire to receive their change-in-control benefits that...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS