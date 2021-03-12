UK Litigation Roundup: Here's What You Missed In London

Law360, London (March 12, 2021, 6:56 PM GMT) -- The past week in London has seen asset manager Loches Capital hit Goldman Sachs with a commercial fraud claim, U.K. fintech Transferwise take action against a bank in Brazil and commodities trading giant Trafigura sue the Sudanese government. Here, Law360 looks at those and other cases. Financial Services Transferwise Ltd v. MS Bank SA Banco De Cambio U.K. payments company Transferwise filed a provision of financial services claim on March 10 against Brazilian bank MS Bank SA Banco De Cambio. Transferwise is represented by DLA Piper UK LLP. The case is Transferwise Ltd. v. MS Bank SA Banco De Cambio, case number CL-2021-000136, in...

