Short-Seller Beats Libel Case Over Chinese Fraud Report

Law360 (March 11, 2021, 6:40 PM EST) -- Short-selling investment firm Muddy Waters cannot be sued for trade libel over an anonymous report that accused a Chinese aluminum company of fraud, a California appeals court ruled Wednesday. Overturning a trial judge, the state's Fourth Appellate District ruled that Muddy Waters was shielded from a lawsuit over its anonymous 2015 report that alleged large-scale fraud at aluminum giant China Zhongwang Holdings Ltd. The court ruled that the case — filed by a Canadian firm called Perfectus Aluminum that was named in the report — was barred by California's so-called anti-SLAPP statute, which empowers judges to quickly end lawsuits that threaten...

