Orrick Partner Ducks Suit Over Home Remodel, For Now

Law360 (March 11, 2021, 10:27 PM EST) -- A California federal magistrate judge on Thursday tossed an architecture firm's suit accusing an Orrick Herrington & Sutcliffe LLP partner of stealing its remodeling plans for her home, finding that the firm prematurely lodged its copyright infringement claim before registering anything with the U.S. Copyright Office. Jennifer Tulley Architect Inc. had claimed that Jeannie Shin retained the firm to renovate her San Francisco home, then backed out, handed the plans to another architecture firm and skipped out on Tulley's invoices. But Shin argued in her motion to dismiss that Tulley couldn't accuse her of copyright infringement without valid registration. On top...

