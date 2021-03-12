Navistar Engine Deal Blocks Separate Suit, 7th Circ. Says

Law360 (March 12, 2021, 4:29 PM EST) -- The Seventh Circuit has blocked a pair of truck owners from pursuing their Ohio state court claims against Navistar over its alleged sale of defective engines, saying they're bound by a class action settlement last year in Illinois federal court. In an opinion filed Thursday, the three-judge panel denied an appeal by the two companies, Drasc Inc. and S&C Trucks of Winklepleck Ltd., who had continued their own case against Navistar parallel to the federal class action, until the deal was finalized and they were told they had to drop their case. They had argued to the Illinois federal court overseeing...

