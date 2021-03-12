Real Estate Rumors: Hersha, Wayne Rosen, Oaktree

Law360 (March 12, 2021, 5:00 PM EST) -- AB Asset Management has purchased a hotel in Miami's Coconut Grove neighborhood for $31 million, The Real Deal reported Friday. The deal is for Residence Inn by Marriott, a 140-room hotel, and the seller is Hersha Hospitality Trust, according to the report. AB Asset Management plans to convert the hotel to apartments, The Real Deal reported. Developers Wayne and Drew Rosen are hoping to build 120 apartments in Palmetto Bay, Florida, the South Florida Business Journal reported Friday. The developers are seeking approval for a project on 2.74 acres between Southwest 178th and Southwest 179th Street, according to the report....

