Zoom Largely Shakes Data Sharing, 'Zoombombing' Claims

Law360 (March 12, 2021, 11:05 PM EST) -- Northern District of California Judge Lucy H. Koh on Thursday partially freed Zoom from a consolidated putative class action alleging a range of privacy and data security missteps, ruling that the plaintiffs had failed to show that Zoom had illegally shared their personal data and that the company was largely immune from claims over "Zoombombing" disruptions. Eleven individuals and two churches that have used Zoom are accusing the now ubiquitous video conferencing provider of unlawfully sharing their personal data with unauthorized third parties such as Facebook and LinkedIn, failing to prevent malicious meeting disruptions known as "Zoombombings" and misrepresenting the strength...

