Ga. Appeals Court Upholds $15 Million Verdict Against Track

Law360 (March 12, 2021, 4:08 PM EST) -- A Georgia appeals court upheld a $15 million judgment in favor of a dirt bike rider who suffered "colossal" injuries in a crash, ruling that the trial judge correctly let the verdict stand because jurors heard enough in testimony to support their decision. Judge Anne Elizabeth Barnes, writing for a three-judge panel Thursday, said the trial judge correctly denied a motion by the owners of a dirt race track for a judgment notwithstanding the verdict in a case brought by the family of Cole Rogers, who was injured in a crash in 2014. "Here, we cannot say that the trial court,...

