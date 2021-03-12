Georgia Court Flips $8M Verdict For 'Walking Dead' Stuntman

Law360 (March 12, 2021, 6:12 PM EST) -- The Georgia Court of Appeals has reversed an $8 million verdict against film production companies and employees behind the "Walking Dead" television show, saying negligence claims over a stuntman's death are barred by the Georgia Workers' Compensation Act. A three-judge panel held in a unanimous opinion on Thursday that stuntman John Bernecker, 33, was an employee of Stalwart Films LLC when in July 2017 he fell over a balcony railing and onto concrete 21 feet below while performing a stunt for a Season 8 episode filmed at a studio near Atlanta. The trial court erred by deeming Bernecker an independent contractor...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS