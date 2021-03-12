Kansas City Southern Railroad Co. Gets Texas Verdict Undone

Law360 (March 12, 2021, 6:35 PM EST) -- A split Texas appellate court wiped out a jury's negligence verdict for a family of a woman struck and killed by a Kansas City Southern Railroad Co. train while driving her car, finding one of the family's negligence theories posed to the jury was preempted by federal law. In a 2-1 decision, a three-justice Fifth Court of Appeals' panel on Thursday reversed a $200,000 damages award in favor of Angela Horton and Kevin Houser, children of Ladonna Sue Rigsby, who was killed when her car was hit by a train as she drove across a railroad crossing near her home in...

